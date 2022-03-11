Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 38,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

