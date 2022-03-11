Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 38,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.
About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.