Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 820 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

