Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 490 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 318.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

