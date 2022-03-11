Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LGTOU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

