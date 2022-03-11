LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 39,975 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $89,998,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,753,000. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

