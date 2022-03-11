LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $31.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.60% from the stock’s previous close.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $89,998,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,753,000. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $19,847,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

