LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.85 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.