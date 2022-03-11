LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($157.61) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of FRA LEG traded down €4.35 ($4.73) during trading on Friday, reaching €109.05 ($118.53). The company had a trading volume of 196,972 shares. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €123.46.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

