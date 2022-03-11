Lead Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $788,715.87 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $788,715.87 and $29,401.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.23 or 0.06600168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,280.16 or 0.99973931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

