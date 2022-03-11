Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Lazydays alerts:

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 441,444 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $3,729,000.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.