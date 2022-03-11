Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

LSEA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,037. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.