Lance Loeffler Sells 51,100 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lance Loeffler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00.

HAL stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

