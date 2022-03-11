Lamden Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Lamden has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $107,639.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

