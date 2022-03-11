Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $84.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 56,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.