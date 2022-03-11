Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.