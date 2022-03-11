L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

