Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.82

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 22636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.
