Kusama Trading Down 0% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $41.60 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $127.91 or 0.00326664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.