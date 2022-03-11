Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Scotiabank

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.16.

KR stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

