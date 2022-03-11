KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $36.44. 47,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 82,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.