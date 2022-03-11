Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,737 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 264.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $275.72 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

