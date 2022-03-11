Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.04 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

