Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

