Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.897 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

