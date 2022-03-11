Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,686,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

VCR opened at $283.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.17 and a 200-day moving average of $322.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

