Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $254.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

