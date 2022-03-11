Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,582,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $382.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.