Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,037 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

