Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

IWD opened at $159.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

