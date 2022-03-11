Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 507,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

