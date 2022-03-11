Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of KTB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

