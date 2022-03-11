Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KNCAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

KNCAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

