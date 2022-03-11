Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.96 ($14.08).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €12.00 ($13.04) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($14.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

