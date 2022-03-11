KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $328.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.