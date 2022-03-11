Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

