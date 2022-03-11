Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €92.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($100.00) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.42 ($109.15).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €69.40 ($75.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.21. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.