Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €69.40 ($75.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.21. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.