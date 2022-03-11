Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($4.97).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 272.30 ($3.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

