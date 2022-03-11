KeyFi Trading Down 9.7% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $750,229.76 and approximately $8,323.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00045504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.52 or 0.06571758 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,795.08 or 1.00157062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

