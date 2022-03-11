KeyCorp Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

