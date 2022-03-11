Kevin B. Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATI opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $28.40.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,348,000.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.