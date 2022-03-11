Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

