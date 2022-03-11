Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

