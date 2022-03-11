KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s previous close.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.02.

NYSE BEKE opened at $11.00 on Friday. KE has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after buying an additional 755,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after buying an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

