KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.