KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after buying an additional 217,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 141,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.