Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.