Kadant Inc. (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kadant has raised its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.