Just Group’s (JUST) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).
LON JUST opened at GBX 86.55 ($1.13) on Thursday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £898.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
