JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.08). 775,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 626,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.09).

The stock has a market cap of £179.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,391.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

